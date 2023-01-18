BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mercy Eke, has remained in the news over the drama with her real age

The reality show star recently took to her Snapchat account to insist that she is just about to clock 30 after being outed for actually being 32

Mercy’s Snapchat post went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has continued to trend on social media after she insisted that she is yet to clock 30.

Recall that the reality show star topped the trending charts when her real age was discovered to be 32 after she shared a photo of her PVC on social media.

After being dragged incessantly, Mercy finally broke her silence on social media with amusing posts.

Mercy Eke insists she is less than 30 after her real age leaked online. Photos: @official_mercyeke

On Snapchat, the reality show star shared a post where she called on people who were born in 1993 and noted that they are all about to turn 30 this year.

According to Mercy, her third level is about to be a big one and perhaps she will be having a child to show for it.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke continues to insist that she is yet to clock 30

Shortly after the BBNaija star shared her post on Snapchat, it made the rounds on other social media platforms and expected it got people talking.

Read some of their comments below:

oluwakemi._o:

"She can be any age she want make everybody mind their business smh"

dorimevibes:

"Madam this is no longer funny jare. Logical Celebrities are using their pages to promote good governance you dey there dey cruise with age wey we know day you don pass."

zeeeknow:

"When you lie to yourself too much, it becomes your truth!"

leaddyskincare:

"If she says she is 30,pls she is 30. Let her be!! There are better things going on in this country. Mercy is the least of the concern"

prankhottie:

"Every year you having a baby mercy rest ooo"

kweentimah:

"People abusing her, but their parents do the worse. Reducing age for government position. It has been in vogue before her, and it will continue after her"

soothsayer_de2:

"She said what she said...u all shift."

Interesting.

BBNaija's CeeC considers reducing age after Mercy Eke's age drama

BBNaija Double Wahala star, CeeC, has now got Nigerians talking after she shared a post on reducing her age shortly after Mercy Eke’s fake age drama.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared stunning photos of herself and noted that she was in her pretty girl era.

Not stopping there, CeeC added that it seems she will have to reduce her age because being 30 does not fit her.

