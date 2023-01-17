Internationally famous Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked a major frenzy online after he announced that an English Premier League stadium is set to use to host his biggest show yet

In a post that has now gone viral online, Wizzy announced that he is set to host a musical concert at the 100,000 Tottenham capacity stadium in London

In reaction to the announcement, an Oyinbo man, the official presenter for Tottenham Hotspur, took to Twitter to share a post of himself dancing to Big Wiz's song inside the stadium

A post by internationally famous Nigerian singer Wizkid has gone viral online as he announces that the tickets for his upcoming show is now on sale

The upcoming musical concert by Big Wiz is set to be hosted inside the 100,000 Tottenham Hotspur capacity stadium in London.

Wizkid sparks a major reaction online as he announces his show set to hold at the Tottenham stadium in London. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@MattTarrJourno

Source: Instagram

The Tottenham stadium is one of the biggest football arena in Europe. Its official capacity of a football game is 62,850 while for a music concert it can go above 100,000.

After Wizkid officially announced the sales of the tickets for his show at the Tottenham stadium, an Oyinbo fan of the singer reacted with a clip of himself dancing to Wizzy's song Ojuelegba.

See Wizkid's post announcing the official sales of his tickets at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium:

See how netizens have reacted to Wizkid's post about his upcoming show at the Tottenham stadium

@PoojaMedia:

"Wizkid is not stopping ❤️."

@lordii88444421:

"We swage and party ."

@ESosominiki:

"I’am there live, let me go get my ticket. My fellow Fc if you need ticket. Follow me let me get for you as well, I’m giving out 200 tickets. free of charge."

@ICEIC77:

"The Only Trophy Tottenham will get this season Is Wizkid performing at their stadium."

@TeeBlink_:

"UK? The nxt 3 days i wan’ see sold out… another uk sold out history loading."

@hrmdicey02:

"Skepta will be there for sure, that's his hometown."

@Sleek_nft22:

"Biggest bird is coming ❤️."

@ANTHONY12285682:

"Africa's finest and biggest act. I'm definitely going❤️."

Source: Legit.ng