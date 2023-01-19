An old clip of Nigerian singer Davido talking about his relationship with Wizkid during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has resurfaced online

In the viral clip, Davido could be heard saying he's never had a problem with Wizkid while revealing that he had tried to release an album with Big Wiz and even go on tour

The old clip that's been making the rounds online resurfaced barely 24 hours after Big Wiz had announced that he and Davido would be going on a world tour in 2023

Since the glorious announcement made online by internationally renowned singer Wizkid that he was set to go on tour with his biggest archrival, Davido, the internet has been on fire.

Old clips have begun to surface online where Wizkid had been dropping hints of his plans with Davido.

An old clip of Davido talking about going on tour and releasing an album with Wizkid has emerged online. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

In another trending clip, it was Davido who was seen talking about plans from some years back when his crew and Big Wiz's crew were supposed to work together to release an album.

Davido revealed this during an interview with ace BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The singer during the chat said that he had never had issues with Wizzy.

Watch the old interview that Davido had with Ebuka, where he talked about Wizkid:

See how netizens reacted to the old clip of Davido talking about doing an album with Wizkid

@dalox_x:

"Olamide will always be in the conversation."

@wurd_bishop:

"If wiz smoke loud finish now, come cancel this joint tour, I sure say Davido fit find am go house go beat am."

@ujah_bright:

"I shaaa talk am say dis tour tin na Davido e swt pass... Big Wiz won jus help am niii. Machala."

@zamani_official123:

"How do you describe wizkid .. david say no stress his chilling."

@baddestiscold:

"How do you describe Wiz. No stress he’s chilling omo 30bg’s know wiz pass fc gan."

@BABYJ17536522:

"My idolo steady making people dream come through."

@Olaoluwagram:

"Correct FC but OBO type of heart is rare ❤️."

Davido reacts as Wizkid announces joint tour, celebrities & fans gush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier, that it looks like Nigerian singer Davido has confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid had earlier taken to his social media timeline to announce he would be going on a joint tour with Davido after his More Love, Less Ego MLLE tour.

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram, as he liked it.

