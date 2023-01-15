Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, has now finally addressed gay rumours about him

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite resorted to placing heavy curses on himself if the gay rumours turned out to be true

Yomi Casual also returned the same curses to the rumour peddlers if the gay claims are false and his post caused a lot of online buzz

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, has blown hot on social media over gay rumours about him.

Some social media users had claimed he liked other men after an anonymous blog posted about an unnamed married celebrity who fell into that category.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite addressed the issue and explained why he decided to no longer keep quiet about it.

Yomi Casual curses himself as he reacts to gay rumours, post causes huge buzz. Photos: @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

According to Yomi Casual, it is easy for people to tell him to ignore the claims because they are not in his shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not stopping there, the fashion designer noted that he is not the Christian to turn the other cheek after being slighted because enough is enough.

The celebrity stylist then went ahead to place heavy curses on himself if truly he is into men and has ever nursed the idea of being with other men in that manner.

He wrote:

“Enough is enough. Should I Omoniyi, Olorunyomi Makun be gay or nurse any single idea of sleeping with a fellow man, may death take me before my time, may everything that God has blessed me with be taken away from me. May I not prosper in anything I lay my hands to do. May failure become my portion in everything that concerns me till death.”

Also in the post, Yomi Casual noted on the other hand that if the false fabrications against him were borne out of envy and wickedness, God should vindicate him and the rumour peddlers should feel the pain they have brought upon him and his kin.

He wrote:

“May those of you who enjoy and share such lies against me be also entertained with the pain you bring to my family. May that thing that has kept you jobless remain in your lives till death. Today, I pronounce death, doom, and destruction on anyone who would continue to incite lies designed to assassinate my character. I also pronounce the same on those who fall and fly with it without confirmation. MAY ALL THESE CURSES RETURN TO ME IF I AM TRULY GAY. Enough is enough!”

See his post below:

Yomi Casual’s reaction to gay rumours stirs mixed reactions

The celebrity stylist’s heated reaction to the gay rumours against him soon trended on social media and raised a series of mixed feelings.

While some netizens understood his paid and sympathised with him, others remained adamant and still called him gay despite the heavy curses. Read some of their comments below:

esther_modella:

"Gone are the days they say silence is golden..this generation we need to speak up because things are no longer the same... don’t forget when speaking up, always speak your Truth!!!"

bube_aji:

"This is so sad.......being a celebrity can be hard."

zemiraposh:

". Good for them all. Serves them right and a very big AMEN to the curses and prayers."

hardeyhardey_04:

"This is Deep"

francismaryjane:

"I think it's the company you keep sir... no vex....make una leave this man and im family alone oh"

Bo_hairs:

"Chai I feel so bad for him, imagine swearing with all the things God has blessed him just to clarify his name ,that a man is fashionable doesn’t mean he’s gay ,let’s leave the judging for God to do world people."

akorem_:

"Wahala for online judges o. Curses flying upandan. Thank god I no put mouth for this one"

_mo.rayo:

"If Gistlover says you’re then you’re "

celindionaj:

"You would never understand his pains until you become a victim of false allegation, nigeria internet space need regulation, when there is no regulations abuse is inevitable."

naija__barbie:

"What’s wrong with being gay? Come out the closet . Just accept it and move on."

mrs_balogun45:

"Gay man… oya make I kpai na?"

adeoluolatomide:

"Omo! The pain in this write-up! "

Yomi Casual's wife speaks on gay rumours, asks for proof

Popular Nigerian celebrity designer, Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace, took to social media to defend her man after some netizens spread rumours about him being into other men.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite’s wife penned down a lengthy note where she warned her husband’s detractors to stop spreading damaging rumours about her man.

According to her, the disrespectful assumption and indirect rumours against her husband’s personality and household need to stop.

Source: Legit.ng