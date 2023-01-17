The BBTitans show kicked off on Sunday January 15, and hours later, an intending ship is about to be ruined

From the moment they were introduced into the house, South Africa's Khosi and Nigeria's Yemi got attracted to each other

In a video sighted online, Khosi seemed to have realized how dangerously close they suddenly are, and has asked for space

With just about two days into the show, BBTitans South African contestant Khosi is already asking for space from her Nigerian counterpart, Yemi.

In a video which has made the rounds online, Khosi had a talk with Yemi where she told him their closeness was becoming uncomfortable.

Nigerians react as Khosi moves to end things with Yemi

Source: Instagram

The reality star suggested that they both give each other space and end whatever closeness they share.

A confused Yemi then asked Khosi what they were doing that had to end and if he should spend more time with other people.

In a weak attempt to save herself, Khosi said yes and then went on to act in a way that suggested she had fallen for Yemi.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

awurabenaunbreakable:

"Girl understand you! Yemi is really my type I would fall too."

abike.taylor:

"End what? Are we doing anything?..... Yemi Cregx 2023."

_amaragrace:

"Yemi that said he would love to be in a triangle. This yoruba man I dey see so na hexagon he go later dey."

dupelala23:

"When dem start wey dem wan end. E never reach 24hrs but e be like say dem don sign contract."

bena_ebi:

"She's into him and that's all ... She does not deserve this fine boy with her fake accent."

simply_giffy:

"Now now now...u don Dey talk let’s end it..it’s not even up to 24hrsGod abeg."

