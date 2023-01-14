A trending video shared on TikTok has captured the moment a man dressed like president Buhari stormed the streets

In the video, the young man was spotted moving along the streets as some people gathered to catch a glimpse

The short clip also showed him waving at people at their shops who thought he was the president

A man who disguised himself to look like Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Buhari's look-alike was seen giving hope to young people of Nigeria as some stared at him with smiles on their faces.

Some eyewitnesses thought he was the president and they waved at him in the clip, cheering him on while others looked starstruck.

While people stared at him, he stopped a young girl who was walking past to discuss with her.

The young girl seemed very happy and smiled with her full cheeks as they discussed.

He kept on stating that young people are the leaders of tomorrow. He also hailed the young people in the street as he passed by with all eyes on him.

Social media reactions

@She’dsurvived said:

"I’m Liberian and I’ve heard a lot about Buhari but my concern is the precious music funny."

@Cat.Engineer wrote:

"Baba should send this guy 10m make e arrange himself."

@user Brazzaville commented:

"Am still confused oo. Buhari copy plenty for world oo. Why de no pick this one, de go pick from Sudan."

@Shakira reacted:

"Make them no kill u think say nah Buhari."

@rejoice Ifechukwu replied:

"I thought na only Indian get lookalike."

@Bangees added:

"Buhari Version 2.1 ."

@Garland Harriett said:

"You're a high commodity ooo incase jubril is sick you can be used as replacement."

@jummybiji added:

"Funny enough I would do the same if I were in their shoes. No maata hw peopl dislike him that star reaction will still be dere."

Watch the video below:

