Nigerian music veteran D'banj was one of the artists that performed at the opening ceremony of the Big Brother Titans

D'banj who is known for his energy appears not to be slowing down any time soon as he thrilled the audience with his hit singles like Emergency, Fall In Love, among others

Fans and followers of the reality show especially Nigerians have taken to social media to applaud D'banj

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) commenced on Sunday, January 15 and Nigerian singer D'banj was present at the reality show's opening ceremony alongside other artists.

D'banj as expected brought his energetic vibes to the stage where he performed his hit songs Fall In Love, Emergency, among others.

D'banj performs fall in love at BBTitans opening ceremony. Credit: @kokomaster @bigbroafrica

Source: Instagram

See videos from D'banj's performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to D'banj's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

queenjaog:

"Dbanj should borrow us one of his female back up dancers to represent naija #BBTitans."

friskyng:

"Good Ol’ Dbanj Entertainer extraordinaire ."

wukster2:

"Dbanj still has his stage presence. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like the ding, you will enjoy the performance. #bbtitans."

darethetrigger:

"Dbanj stage presence is mad good. You can't beat it."

oluwadeco:

"When did Dbanj sing fall in love remix with a South African artists??? #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans."

tableshaker7:

"Hmmm Oya make way for the kokomaster Dbanj baba #BBTitans Now make i see South African artiste other than nasty C. Dem go too recycle nasty C for this #BBTitans show taya oh oh dem get maphorisa too sha"

innocentfrancis:

"@BigBroAfrica @Ebuka @africanmagic @iamdbanj It's a shame that Big Brother Africa invited Dbanj, who's alleged to have diverted Npower fund. Celebrating alleged corrupted persons in our society."

Funny reactions as netizens compare Ebuka and Lawrence's heights

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu joined his South African colleague Lawrence Maleka as the hosts of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) opening ceremony which commenced on Sunday, January 15.

The duo came on stage together rocking black suits as they welcomed the audience to the new edition which is a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates.

However, the heights of the two TV hosts have stirred funny reactions online.

Someone said:

"South African men are so short look at how Lawrence looks next to Ebuka."

Source: Legit.ng