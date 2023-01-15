Big Brother Titans commenced on Sunday, January 15 with Nigeria’s Ebuka and South African Lawrence as host

The two who took to the stage at the opening ceremony stood side by side as they kicked off the show

However, netizens are already comparing the heights of the two TV hosts as shared funny reactions

Popular Nigerian TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu joined his South African colleague Lawrence Maleka as the hosts of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) opening ceremony which commenced on Sunday, January 15.

The duo came on stage together rocking black suits as they welcomed the audience to the new edition which is a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates.

Ebuka and Lawrence at BBTitans opening ceremony. Credit: @bigbroafrica

Source: Instagram

See a picture of the two of them together:

Netizens react to Ebuka and Lawrence's picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wangqhaza:

"South African men are so short look at how Lawrence looks next to Ebuka."

kdaiale:

"And Ebuka Is Not Even That Tall ."

blessing:

"And the co host tie wrapper o Na who Dem dey use compare to ebuka be this ."

ziie:

"Ebuka is so tall. #BBTitans."

iamoluwasheun:

"You will think someone is tall then you see them beside Ebuka."

neomodihapula:

"South African we are so short tbqh Ebuka is so tall you will think Lawrence is midget."

ester_rusk:

"Is Ebuka tall or Lawrence is short."

XolieMahlangu:

"Lmao Ebuka is so tall Lawrence looks like a baby pls #BBTitans."

ceepsi:

"So good to see Ebuka and Lawrence I didn’t know that Ebuka was so tall. Loving the show #BigBrotherTitans."

malcomm_good:

"Bo Ebuka make our tall SA men look short #BBTitans."

ratilwe_m:

"Thought Lawrence was like tall tall lol not Ebuka making him look like he’s so short #BBTitans."

