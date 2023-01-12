A major beef is brewing within the entertainment industry in Port-Harcourt as two of its favourite sons, Sabinus and Omah Lay, seem to be going head-to-head

The popular Port-Harcourt-born skit maker Sabinus recently got people talking online with a tweet he shared online that has been termed a shade directed to his colleague Omah Lay

Mr Funny in his viral tweet noted anybody who doesn't support others shouldn't expect to get it in return

A major wahala wahala wahala! Like, in Portable's parlance, seems to be brewing within the entertainment industry in Port-Harcourt as the popular skit maker is alleged to have fired a shade aim at his singer colleague Omah Lay.

It is believed that Sabinus' viral tweet about those who don't support others shouldn't expect others to support them in return is directed at the So So singer.

Sabinus' tweet is coming barely 24 hours after Omah shared a post noting that some of his biggest inspirations in the music industry don't show him any form of support.

Nigerians react to a beef that seems set to explode between Sabinus and Omah Lay, as the two PH born entertainers fire shades at each other. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@omah_lay

Omah Lay further drove home his point even harder by noting that the reason his biggest inspirations from Port-Harcourt don't support him is that they are scared of him.

See Sabinus' viral tweet allegedly shading Omah Lay:

See how netizens have reacted to Sabinus' tweet shading Omah Lay about him not supporting other entertainers

@avediamond:

"True, if you’re not giving, don’t expect."

@ijayy_x:

"I dunno why people like expecting too much when they don’t give. Like keep same energy... You give ,you the receive."

@tufab:

"Omah Lay say he only look up to Burna Boy as the biggest. So make Burna Boy support am."

@sir__cortez:

"Omah Lay is right, sabinus is right, daddy freeze is right. Reno is right. Can we rest now?"

@abuja_big_baby:

"Sabinus I know u as person wey dey mind e business Abeg no put mouth for any matter biko."

@genny_daniels:

"Everyday one problem nawa for this Instagram people."

@nancychinasaemenike:

"Everyone talk trash, nobody knows the angle of support he's referring to."

@sexpleasurez_:

"But this is serious shade shaaaaaaa. They will settle."

Omah Lay's shade isn't directed to Sabinus - Zephyr

Legit.ng after sighting Sabinus' shade, we reached out to a Port-Harcourt-based Hypeman who is also a close friend of Mr Funny, Zephyr.

The fast-rising MC cleared the air about the alleged beef between both PH entertainers, noting that Omah Lay's comment was a shot at Burna Boy and not Sabinus.

He also went on to note that Sabinus' reply was also not about Omah, but instead about the divide in the Port Harcourt comedy industry between KO Baba and Mr Funny.

Read Zephyr's comment explaining the coincidental shade allegations:

"Omah Lay's shade is directed at Burna Boy, he mentioned it during an interview. He won't say such about Sabinus. They are not in the same industry."

Zephyr also tried shedding some light on who he thinks Sabinus' comment is directed at, he said:

"I'm not sure if Sabinus and Omah Lay share any type of relationship, both within and outside the entertainment industry. But, I'm pretty sure Omah Lay sees how Sabinus supports Ajebo Hustlers. I'm pretty sure both Mr Funny and Omah Lay weren't talking about each other."

Omah Lay names his best songwriter in a viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular singer Omah Lay recently declared Grammy-award winner Burna Boy as his best songwriter.

Omah Lay made this known during an interview with Pulse, revealing he learnt from the Last Last crooner.

He added that he had been a fan of Burna Boy for a long time while stressing that no artist comes close to the singer when it comes to songwriting.

