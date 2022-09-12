Nigerian singer Omah Lay has named Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as the best songwriter he knows

Omah Lay said Burna Boy is in a class of his own while revealing that he learnt from the singer and doesn’t see anyone come close to him

The singer's statement has sparked reactions from many lovers of Nigerian songs on social media

Popular singer Omah Lay has declared Grammy award winner Burna Boy as his best songwriter.

Omah Lay made this known during an interview with Pulse, revealing he learnt from the Last Last crooner.

Omah Lay declares Burna Boy as the best songwriter. Credit: @omahlay @burnaboy

He added that he had been a fan of Burna Boy for a long time while stressing that no artist comes close to the singer when it comes to songwriting.

See the video below:

Reactions as Omah Lay names Burna Boy the best songwriter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

justin15:

"Burna wey dey sample fela song Leemao ."

ezine1:

"For real tho, who else aside burna with words and rhythm?"

iphietalks:

"Omaha lay is up there tbh, guy dey compose."

jakeintrovert:

"He was high here."

Omah Lay recounts his grass-to-grace story

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omah Lay, who released his first official single, ‘You’ on February 14, 2020, shared his grass-to-grace story.

Omah Lay, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, said he came from the slums area in Nigeria as he hinted at his new net worth as a singer.

The Boy Alone singer, in his tweet, said he is now a millionaire while also encouraging his fans and followers with some motivational words that they can achieve the same as him.

In his words:

“Dawg!! I came all the way from the slums and became a millionaire. you can do it too!!”

Burna Boy tells fans not to humble their dreams as he shares moment from his US tour

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, concluded his much-talked-about Love Damini tour in the United States.

In his bid to further promote his latest studio album, the Grammy-award winner embarked on a tour of major American cities to give his US fans a feel of what the album is all about.

Burna Boy shared some lovely photos of his performance on the Instagram tour and gave his numerous fans and followers brief advice.

