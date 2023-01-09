A video of singer Ayra Starr confronting a driver for driving recklessly is trending on social media

In the video, Ayra Starr, who appeared to be making use of her phone turned to the driver at the time of the reckless driving as she appealed to him not to kill her

Her facial expression has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers as many made jokes out of it

A trending video of Mavin singer Ayra Starr and her driver has stirred reactions online.

In the short clip, Ayra Starr was seen in a car as she appeared to be making use of her phone to take some snaps.

She, however, turned away from what she was doing when her driver drove recklessly.

The Rush crooner could be heard confronting the driver who she called Michael as she appealed to him not to kill her.

Netizens react to video of Ayra Starr and her driver

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"Sabi girl no Dey too like talk."

"No injure our sabi girl, biko."

"Micheal stop dey rush na abi u no want make sabi girl dance like poco Lee again ."

"Micheal behave oh no go do make Sabi girl get accident."

"Lol that's not even scary enough ."

"It’s Arya-ewe e I."

"Micheal na my babe you dey drive oo Dey easy abeg ! ."

"Then u can’t stay in a car I’m driving in emi james bond."

"She no rush this time no kill her mike ."

"Why fine girl like this go dy use this kind filter… the filter don even clean her nose ‍♂️."

