Afrobeats singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold was recently tagged in a post that made romantic advances to his 2-year-old daughter

The Orente breakout star fired back at the user who dared to mention the artist and his singer wife Simi

The offensive statement irritated fans and Netizens, who did not hesitate to shame the user for their action

Popular Afrobeats artist Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold (AG Baby), has slammed a user on social media who promised he was going to kiss the singer's 2-year-old daughter.

The social media user, identified as Kofotallks on Twitter, took to his account to tweet that any day he sets his eyes on Adekunle’s wife Simi with her baby, he was going to make sure he kissed the little girl.

Singer Adekunle Gold speaks up for his family Credit: @dekunlegold, symplysimi

Source: Instagram

In the statement the user made, they had the courage to mention the singer and his wife in their tweet. Adekunle Gold did not delay in knocking off the user, whom many have tagged as a perpetrator.

See Adekunle Gold’s response to the tweet

Reactions to the tweet about Adekunle Gold’s daughter and the singer’s response

passion.101_:

This isn’t funny in any way!

herodavidmillz:

"SMH u for kuku kiss the Simi na."

pretty_lady_rocks:

"Find him and get him @rrested @adekunlegold , he is a pedphile and might be doing it to other kids around him."

gartan0704:

"This one nor be fan, he has no respect for family, nor be e fault, everybody dey talk for social media, if him even see simi fear nor get let am look am her for eye, werey."

dequezgram:

"Some people surname na werey sha."

OlaideGreen:

"You’re ped*phile. Useless f*ol."

Source: Legit.ng