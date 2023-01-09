A lady currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has shown how she struggles to write on the chalkboard

A video posted on TikTok by Arike shows that the lady found it difficult to write on the high board because of her short height

It even got to the point where a student offered her a chair to stand and write, but she rejected in the video posted January 9

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

TikTok users are reacting to the video of an NYSC member whose hand could not totally reach the chalkboard.

In a video posted on January 9 by The Pretty Arike, the 'corper' said she just resumed at her place of primary assignment.

The NYSC member struggled to struggled as her hand didn't to where she wanted on the board. Photo credit: TikTok/@theprettyarike.

Source: UGC

Arike who is posted to a school walked into the classroom with a book in her hand ready to teach.

Video of an NYSC member teaching in the classroom

But when she wanted to write her subject on the chalkboard, it became clear that her height could not support her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She struggled to get to the point where she wanted to write her subject and topic until she gave up.

The students noticed how she was struggleing and they started to laugh at her.

One of the students was however compassionate enough to offer her a chair to stand on, but she rejected it obviously feeling emberassed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@_adunn_ade0:

"Wo, that student go chop punishment."

@Ifeoluwa8557 said:

"See finish."

@adetifaopeyemi1 commented:

"E shock you."

@lovemelody717 said:

"NYSC do Arike this one."

@vickidin said:

"NYSC will humble you."

@saint_wale said:

"May the Lord give you more height in Jesus name."

@mariamadeola27 said:

"This used to be me when I was serving oo, but I nodey shy to climb chair oo. In fact, na me go go find the chair myself."

Woman uses chair to support her hieght in the kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who was cooking in the kitchen used a chair to support her height.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady was seen standing on the chair to turn her soup which was boiling on the gas cooker.

The funny video attracted hialrious reactions from many TikTok users who said they practice the same thing whenever they are coooking.

Source: Legit.ng