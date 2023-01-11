Actress Toyin Abraham has humoured her fans and followers in the online community amid continued promotion of her film, Ijakumo

The mother of one took many by surprise after sharing a rare video of a tooth extraction procedure carried out on her

Many took to the comment section with hilarious reactions as they made fun of the Nollywood movie star

Actress Toyin Abraham knows how to crack her followers up if she means business and she did so recently.

Amid promotions for her new movie, Ijakumo, the actress surprised her fans with a video that was filmed during a tooth extraction procedure performed on her.

Toyin Abraham shared a video from her tooth extraction surgery. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Abraham was surrounded by medical personnel as the dentist got busy inside her mouth. The nurses were also heard pacifying the actress and urging her to stay calm.

However, when the dentist retrieved the tools from her mouth, Abraham let out a scream and broke down in tears.

Social media users react

abayah_by_jumzat said:

"I watch this more than 8 times ."

adeolaawokoya said:

"Tell me why won't you love this woman Ireeeeee see mommmy ."

rhonny_huz_of_beauty said:

"Lol and her cry is making me to laughabeg make una Tak am easy with mummy ire."

gbadamosioluwato said:

"This mummy ire sef....be doing like daddy ire's baby there."

it_mteefem5 said:

"sha bring the teeth come Akure."

the_pelebeoflagos said:

"Omooo me I laughed already before reading caption o ."

iwalewatuntun.fashionista said:

"This is the funniest have seen today I dey feel her pain here too Epele ma."

heart_beat009 said:

"Laugh wan kill me…don’t scream con be like petrol inside fire."

