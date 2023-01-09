A video of a lady showing the braided wig she had wanted and what she got has left the internet cracking up with laughter

In the video, the wig advertised appears curly and well rooted while what she got appears scantily done

Several social media users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Despite the numerous negative reviews that haunt online shopping, many people continue to fall victim to it.

A lady recently got her fair share of the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco and it was not pretty.

Photos of the wig she wanted and what she got. Credit: @instablog9jamedia

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @instablog9jamedia, photos of the advertised braided wig can be seen, followed by what she got instead.

Although the amount paid for the hairpiece was not disclosed, it was a far cry from what was displaced by the vendor.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's online wig order

i_am_tinulicious

"What a wicked world "

tonia.gram_:

"Make una Dey try tag these vendors o. Make person no fall victim. I don talk am tire."

tonia.gram_:

"Some online vendors have a special section of hëll waiting for them. Let’s not even talk of tailors."

shollycutie1:

"But then again. How much did you pay "

ennygold1:

"The vendor should be arrest pls. What’s this na? No conscience at all."

gossipnmills:

"My problem is, why don't yall post and promote good vendors who deliver exactly what you ordered for? It's always the bad ones una go rush come post for SM."

celebrity_home_of_beauty:

"You guys don’t understand this wig of a thing….. please if the braided wig is too full you will not like oooo… if you need 360 pay for 360."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"What does it take y'all to go to a store price hair u like n buy it, haven't y'all learnt anything."

Reactions as lady gets 'million braids' installed

Back in the early 2000s, 'million braids' was a popular hairstyle among the fashion lovers of that era.

The hairstyle featured tiny strands of twists that often took 48 hours to complete.

While today's era sees many people opting for wigs and chunkier braids, one particular lady got social media users talking after she shared a video of herself getting the million braids hairstyle.

