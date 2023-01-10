A video of a man showing how he switched up his look by using a braided wig cap on the top of his head

The video which has gone viral, left many social media users talking about the trend of men wearing wigs

In other hair news, a lady with no front hair got many social media users concerned after she decided to braid her hair

While women continue to enjoy more of the benefits that come with wearing wigs, it appears more men are catching on.

One man has gone viral after he recorded himself transforming his look with the help of a braided wig -for men.

In the video, the man who is bald at the center of his hair is seen with a 4-part cornrow braided wig.

His facial look is impressively transformed when he puts on the hairpiece.

Social media users react to video of man wearing wig

amaka.azie

"You guys don’t need this! Just treat a woman right. I love my bald man like that. It’s not in the amount of hair but the quality of the strokes and the size of the heart."

la_doosh:

"Guys are now doing this wig thing more than ladies o, making wigs unnecessarily expensive for us."

papiijameh:

"Abeg make nobody tag emoney or kcee o "

obaksolo:

"Nigeria men go soon join. No rush us"

superstarace:

"Women...Come 2030, It is over for you guys. We’ll be wearing fake hair, fake body and face too. My own hair isn’t fake sha "

30bgnurse

"Ok!!! Nobody should drag women again o. Men don collect everything, clothes, wigs, make up, you name it. Women dey learn God help us!"

nnenna_blinks_:

"Women have been doing it even in the days of John the Baptist. Men can too. As long as it makes you feel confident and good. Go for it."

swimpronigeria:

"What if you go into a fight? That might be the first target. Observing respectfully. "

For the love of braids: Lady with no front hair undergoes style transformation

For many people, their love of braided hairstyles transcends reasoning and as seen online, not even a loss of hair can stand in the way.

A video shared online by @ourtalkroom saw yet another lady getting her hair weaved, despite her severe lack of front hair.

The start of the video sees her with a single line of braid starting from the front. By the end of the video, we see the lady sporting a neatly done Ghana-weaving hairstyle.

