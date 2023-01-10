“Please Don’t”: Nedu Wazobia’s Ex-wife Scares Many With Post Threatening to Drink Sniper, Fans React
- Nigerians have stormed the page of Nedu Wazobia's ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri after she shared a concerning post on her Insta-story
- The voice talent coach whose marriage with media personality Nedu came to a horrifying end in 2018, after her husband accused her of paternity fraud, has threatened to take her own life
- Uzoamaka's post is coming days after her ex-husband had gone public with his new relationship, revealing her face
Uzoamaka Ohiri, the wife of ace media personality Nedu Wazobia has sparked major concerns online with a post and comment she shared on her Insta-story wanting to kill herself.
The voice talent coach was accused by her ex-husband of committing paternity fraud and tricking him into taking responsibility for a child that wasn't his.
This scandal led to the end of their marriage in 2018. However, Nedu for the first time since his marriage crashed recently went public about his new relationship.
And just days after Nedu went public with his new relationship, his ex-wife Uzomaka sparked concerns and sympathy online after she shared a post hinting about taking her own life.
See Uzoamaka Ohiri's post about wanting to take her own life, which created a major reason for concern:
See how Nigerians reacted to Nedu's ex-wife's post about wanting to take her own life
@_aderonkyy:
"They were sending her death threats, and she said okay, but hope they’ll take care of her kids…y’all didn’t smell sarcasm abi."
@mimi_ozigis:
"She should go ahead pls."
@thetimberhomes:
"Stop bullying her."
@maiatenyson:
"Emotional blackmail."
@olori_adesuwa121:
"Who ready to die no Dey tell person."
@koolkatsnow:
"What in the name of emotional blackmail is dis? On top children wey no be hin own. Oga gan ooo."
@somi_joseph:
"Who wan really drink sniper or die no dey announce am.....if you wan drink am Biko drink in peace na who die nai loose!!!!!"
@amy_dela_vega:
"She dey crase, so because he posted another lady yesterday, today she wan take sniper. Make she getat abeg."
@chiamaka.nita:
"No be original she buy self."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nedu's ex-wife Hazel Uzoamaka Ohiri joined the long string of Nigerians who reacted to the fact that he has now moved on with another woman.
The media personality showed off his new woman, and his ex-wife Hazel took to her Instagram story channel with a post insinuating that Nedu abused her emotionally.
According to Hazel's post, emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person they are abusing. People would think you're lying about them.
Source: Legit.ng