Singer Seun Kuti will turn 40 on January 11 and his beautiful wife Chef Yeide took to social media to celebrate him

The mum of one shared a family photo specially taken to celebrate Seun's birthday

Yeide tagged her husband the hottest 40-year-old, pointing out that this particular birthday is a special one

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti's wife Chef Yeide is excited for her husband's 40th birthday on January 11 and she stirred reactions on social media.

The mum of one put up a family photo specially taken for her husband's birthday, her first for the year.

Seun Kuit's wife shares beautiful photos Photo credit: @chefyeidekuti

Source: Instagram

Yeide revealed that she is excited for the new age her husband is turning as it is a special one.

She also added that she is right by her husband's side, a man she tagged the hottest 40-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Happy new years guys! My first post of the year! I am so excited for your new age baby. As we always say new years doesn’t start till after your Birthday! This Birthday is a special one! Happy 40th Birthday in advance hubby! @bigbirdkuti hottest 40years old ever! I am right by your side baby! ❤️❤️❤️ #BB40"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Chef Yeide's post

keturah_king:

"My family ❤️ Love you all SO much!!"

therainbowend:

"Happy Birthday to the big man himself @bigbirdkuti."

queen_iminah:

"Cheers to 40 years "

astroboy_xx:

"Happy Big40 to him ❤️A Real Man."

akua_writes:

"❤️❤️❤️ What a celebration! Happy new year of life ! Some day I will celebrate with you all"

iracalixto:

"Beautiful!!!! Happy new changes for 2023. Send my love and blessings!!!"

nostradamus0070:

"Pic so perfect...feels like some A.I ❤️"

Nigerians eagerly anticipate King of Boys 3 as Kemi Adetiba sparks suspense with Seun Kuti

Since the last season of King of Boys: The Return of the King, a sequel to King of Boys, produced and directed by the cinematic queen, Kemi Adetiba, Nigerians seem to be itching for another prelude to make it back to their screens.

The award-winning filmmaker took to social media to build anticipation as she stated that King of Boys 3 will be like never before with a picture of her, Sola Sobowale, and Seun Kuti.

Nigerians are anticipating Seun Kuti's craft on their screens.

Source: Legit.ng