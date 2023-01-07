Nollywood actress and producer, Judy Austin, joined many to celebrate her husband, Yul Edochie on his birthday

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page to pen down a praise-filled message for the actor who turned 41 on January 7

Several internet users who saw the post, stormed the comment section to share their thoughts about the post

Yul Edochie turned 41 on Saturday, January 7 and has been celebrated by many fans including his second wife, Judy Austin.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of the talented actor and accompanied it with an interesting birthday message.

Austin who is the second wife of the actor showered him with praises, tagging him the 'best of them all'.

She wrote:

"Happy fabulous birthday to a KING. His Excellency @yuledochie. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!! Man after God’s own heart!!! King of Capricorns!!! The best of them all!!! May this year be your best year so far Amen. Praying for God’s love and protection on you always Amen. Na only you get today my darling!!!"

Social media users react to Judy Austin's birthday message for Yul Edochie

tha_nms:

"Isn't she doing too much?"

mz.ammy:

"Madam is just doing too much,as if that was how he praised you on ur birthday."

miskezzy:

"First wife never wish happy birthday sef"

madamelizabethadeola:

"I don't understand best of them allhe's better than Obasi right."

catherine.nwafor.184:

"na wa o person husband ??? una get liver ooo my gender... kia kia .. na wa o abeg is May a human being?? mehn her tolerance and patience need to b studied abeg.. ☹️"

wagonstone_123:

"With all this trolls madam how do u want to enjoy this kind marriage.... you dey try...stop stealing una no here."

white_hunter_f:

"The reason why @yuledochie love Judy na all this praise she dey praise am nothing else."

