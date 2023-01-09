Former Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle has disclosed that his phone was stolen at an event

The reality TV star explained that a stranger who claimed to be a fan played a fast trick on him and took his iPhone, and before he could realize it was already late

Adekunle went on to give descriptions of the stolen gadget while pleading with Nigerians to help him hunt it down, which got netizens sharing humorous reactions

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Tobilola Olopade, best known as Adekunle, has reported that his iphone was stolen and has begged for it to be returned.

According to the reality TV star, his iPhone was stolen by a stranger posing as a fan. The thief in question was trying to take a picture with Adekunle when he disappeared into the crowd.

BBNaija Adekunle reports that his phone was stolen Credit: @adekunleolopade

Source: Twitter

Adekunle, however, has taken to Twitter to beg Nigerians to help him find his stolen phone or provide any information that could be used to locate the phone.

The model of the iPhone was not given in his statement.

In BBNaija Adekunle's words:

"Hi guys. So my phone got stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach. A thief pretending to be a fan asked for pictures, hugged me, played a fast one on me and disappeared into the crowd. As at 6am this morning, the first known location of the phone was at Bamgbose Street. Currently, the phone is being tracked and on Lost Mode. Almost useless to the thief. It's a black iPhone and my picture is the wallpaper."

BBNaija Adekunle pleaded with Lagosians for help.

"If you're around Lagos Island, and/or you have any information about how to get the phone back or if you can help in anyway, it will be highly appreciated."

See BBNaija Adekunle's post here:

Nigerians react to BBNaija Adekunle’s plea

theofficialdrlove_:

"Na to invite Ghana police oh."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Low budget Meekmill."

hiebywhumey:

"Omo! Nah only ghana police fit help u ooooo cos our present motto in Nigeria is “oya sope Otilo.”

zaeynah__:

"Later you will be calling yourself lagos island boy, they’ve shown you Lagos."

kingaju007:

"This one they find giveaway."

salve4real:

"You no be island boy I swear, why them go move you just like that, you even get mind come Dey explain yourself for social media."

oluwakemi._o:

"A real Otilo."

