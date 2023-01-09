Danielle, the daughter of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, recently took out her frustration about trolls on a post shared on her Insta-story

The celebrity undergraduate noted in her post that a troll she had blocked created another account and decided to follow again just to be able to drop toxic comments on her page

Danielle, who also runs a YouTuber channel where she and some of her friends get to hang out together and talk about their teenage issues

The daughter of famous Nollywood actor, Danielle Yul-Edochie seems to be already going through some really depressing toxic trolling online that her father has also been a victim of over the last few months.

The young lady, in reaction to a troll that was following her with multiple accounts, took to her Insta-story to express her anger and frustration at how desperate some people could be just to drop toxic comments on a celebrity's page.

Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, recently got frustrated about a troll that has been following her using multiple accounts. Photo credit:@danielleyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Danielle had revealed her surprise at a particular troll that she had blocked from her page originally. However, the troll went on to create multiple other accounts to continue dropping bad comments on her posts.

The young lady, who is a 200-level university student, seems to be coming under some of the harsh criticisms that her dad is also a constant target of.

The YouTuber in her own words wrote saying:

“Nigerians have soo much time & it’s so crazy, how do you create another/several Instagram accounts just to comment under a person’s post after your first account got blocked by the person? How desperate can people be.”

Danielle Yul-Edochie's post reacting to a troll that uses multiple accounts to follow and drag her. Photo credit:@gistreel.com

Source: Instagram

Photos of Yul Edochie with his daughter during a visit to her school spark reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie had stirred emotions on social media recently after he shared an update on his Instagram page.

The movie star disclosed that he recently visited his daughter, Danielle, at her school and posted photos he took with her.

According to Edochie, the young lady continues to make him proud, as her school grades are impressive. Yul seems to have found a way to maintain a good relationship with his daughter despite the issues between his wife and himself.

