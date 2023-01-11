Ace Nigerian songstress Simisola recently shared a post online that has stirred reactions amongst Nigerians

Simi noted in her post that private venting pods need to be created, which a person can use to vent their anger and frustration but no one else would hear them but themselves when done

The singer in the same post talked about a woman losing street credibility once the person is seen with a little child

Nigerian songstress, Simi Ogunleye-Kosoko, recently sparked a major conversation online with some comments she shared on her social media page.

The singer, who is currently on tour in the United States, noted in her post that once a woman is seen with a little child, she almost immediately loses her street credibility.

Nigerian singer Simi laments how she gets treated on the street once she's seen with her little daughter. Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The outspoken Aimasiko crooner made this revelation along with another comment that she shared about having a place of solace and private moment for a woman to vent her anger and frustration.

Simi, in her post, suggested that private venting pods need to be created for people to use to express their angst and afterwards only the person can listen to whatever rant they made. She also noted that such will make people feel better.

See Simi's post talking about women losing street credibility once they're seen with a toddler:

See how Nigerians reacted to Simi's comment about losing street credibility once being seen with her toddler

@ij_nathan:

"She's facing some stigma already."

@ultralytbeam:

"Nonsense."

@__daniel.regha:

"Mscheww."

@__daniel.regha:

"What is she saying?"

