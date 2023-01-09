Singer Burna Boy is on the road to finding love again and he recently shared a funny encounter with fans on social media

The Grammy-winning musician disclosed that a female soldier recently caught his attention but he couldn't gather the courage to approach her

Burna Boy’s words sparked hilarious reactions online with some people making fun of him and saying he doesn’t want to be embarrassed

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has taken to social media with a post letting fans and supporters know that he is currently on the road to seeking love again.

The Grammy-winning musician said he recently stepped out to chill and a beautiful female soldier caught his attention.

Burna Boy says he couldn’t approach female soldier. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna, however, admitted that he couldn’t approach the lady to share his intentions as he doesn’t know how to woo a female officer.

"Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman, I nor come sure how dem dey take toast Army woman,” his post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Burna said he eventually moved on and didn’t bother disturbing the officer. The Last Last crooner added that he has not been able to get her off his mind.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

nene_george said:

"Odogwu is in love. Walahi we must find that beautiful female soldier for you. And I must say she was properly dressed and all covered up. You see women, this is why we need to dress decently at all times."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Shebi u be odogwu nau u for run am jare,notin Dey happen giant of africa abi Wetin be dat ur name again."

tolahuncho said:

"Burna sef fear them army who be me those pple craziness is not frm this world ."

wendy_adamma said:

"Military women are so beautiful especially the navy women ❤️."

effedeborah said:

"Imagine going to ask her out and you discovered she was among the people that came for your show ."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"I wish the soldier can see this and they connect and have a happy ever after. Our odogwu needs to love and be loved."

xoxospecial_ said:

"I like odogwu, he doesn’t want to collect beating ."

Young man lashes out at Burna Boy over Lagos concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a displeased young man took to social media with a video calling out Burna Boy over the outcome at his January 1st concert.

The individual 'knocked' Burna for being disrespectful to thousands of fans who paid through their noses to watch him perform.

He also made a reference to Davido and how the singer would never treat his fans the same way as Burna.

Source: Legit.ng