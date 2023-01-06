Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is paying no mind to naysayers as she continues to flaunt her love with fiancé, Ryan Taylor

The celebrity DJ recently shared a video with fans showing how she and her man partied hard alongside international supermodel, Naomi Campbell, among other stars in Dubai

The video sparked mixed reactions from social media users with someone people expressing their doubts about Ryan’s love for Cuppy

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has made it clear that her mantra for the year is doing what makes her happy and this explains why she has been completely open with her relationship.

The entertainer recently took to her Instagram page with yet another video showing a fun night out with her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor party hard in Dubai. Photo: @cuppymusic

Apparently, the two were invited to a New Year’s party in Dubai and they partied hard with some other international superstars.

Cuppy and Ryan were spotted doing their thing on the dance floor and they also proceeded to lock lips in the full glare of party guests.

Another portion of the video captured the moment DJ Cuppy joined international supermodel, Naomi Campbell on the dance floor.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

carol_ebling189 said:

"You deserve to be happy ."

l.tobiloba said:

"While we are happy for her, we are also concerned for her. I don’t trust that guy."

akinyele_sarah said:

"I no trust this man."

timmy.lehin said:

"#Cuppumusic. You’re smiling . You’re happily engaged. And Man U is in top form. You’re living your best life. I envy you ."

sharon_eney said:

"Who noticed she barely wears pink these days? I love ‘em outfits.❤️."

ifu2996 said:

"Cuppy just dey take this love thing too serious and personal I just hope say d guy no go serve am hot breakfast cos d way I dey see dat guy eyes,oga na playboy...u can't tell me anything."

