An American prominent magazine, Rolling Stone, has released its 200 Greatest singers list of all time

The only Nigerian artists that made it to the list published on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, included the Afrobeat genius Fela Kuti and Grammy Award-winning artist Burna Boy

Rolling Stone described Fela as a pan-African who challenged the Nigerian government and commended Burna Boy for his recent viral hit, Last Last

Popular American magazine Rolling Stone, which focuses heavily on music and popular culture, has published an updated list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

The list which encompasses an ongoing global conversation around pop music, saw only two Nigerian singers make the list of the World's Greatest 200 Singers.

Afrobeats Legend Burna Boy, Afrobeat Genius Fela Kuti Credit: @burnaboygram, @felakutiofficial

Late Fela Kuti also known as the inventor of Afrobeat made it to the 188th spot, while Burna Boy also referred to as the Afrobeats legend sits in the 197th position.

Rolling Stone describes Fela as an iconic singer who "through his music, shared an anti-colonialist, Pan-Afirican vision and challenged Nigeria’s corrupt military government, which routinely subjected him and those around him to immense harm".

Describing Burna Boy, the magazine said:

"Burna’s voice is sweet like caramel, but it can also soar on slickly produced tracks like his recent megahit "Last Last," or the 2019 gem "Anybody," amped up by deep bass accents and insanely sophisticated polyrhythms. His vocal lines find inspiration in everything from hip-hop and R&B to hooky pop and dancehall — the world is his playground".

The American magazine further justified the list by explaining that what mattered most to them was originality, influence and the depth of an artist’s catalogue.

"A voice can be gorgeous like Mariah Carey’s, rugged like Toots Hibbert’s, understated like Willie Nelson’s, slippery and sumptuous like D’Angelo’s, or bracing like Bob Dylan’s.But in the end, the singers behind it are here for one reason: They can remake the world just by opening their mouths."

See screenshots of Rolling Stone’s post here:

Nigerians react as only Burna Boy Fela made the List

aolbrand:

How’s Burna there and Wiz not there ?? Wiz dropped a masterpiece with MIL and no singing Nigerian music act can top that project (Grammys or not). I wonder how these tabloids get their stats. Obviously not reliant on “human” taste in music. Imagine Michael Jackson not making the list on “200 Greatest Singers of all Time”. The list is dead on arrival!"

amary_albert:

"Burna knew that that's why he copied everything from kuti."

jessejosharts:

"Just learn to respect burna that’s all. E no hard. Stop the hate already. "

descentoscar5:

"The biggest nigerian artiste ever Oluwaburna"

adeeeeee.wale:

"Fela got to be top 10"

