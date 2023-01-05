Different reactions have taken over social media since it was confirmed that Davido finally paid his lover Chioma's bride price

A popular Twitter influencer Dr Penking shared his opinion online as he revealed that Chef Chis is a blessing to Davido

According to Penking, unlike Alexx Ekubo's Fancy and Tonto Dikeh, Chef Chi never called out Davido even when they weren't together

Nigerians are rejoicing over the fact that Davido and Chioma will finally have the wedding they have anticipated for years.

The singer recently paid his lover's bride price in her hometown in Imo state and a popular Twitter influencer Dr Penking shared his opinion.

Twitter influencer praises Chioma for being an amazing woman Photo credit: @drpenking/@davido

Penking in the post sighted online pointed out that Chef Chi is a blessing to Davido who is lucky to have her.

He continued by saying women like Chioma wo will keep calm and not call her man out in the face of a breakup aren't up to ten in total.

To buttress his point, Penking used Alexx Ekubo's drama with ex-fiancee Fancy as an example.

He then went on to indirectly drag Nkechi Blessing, tonto Dikeh and Ubi Franklin's ex Sandra Iheuwa for resorting to drama when their relationships went sour.

Reactions to Penking's post

wanzief_gavy:

"U see what u said about Chioma? Very true untill u began listing unsolicited information and even dragging Fancy. Rest bayi...btw #chivido will forever be my stan ship."

mummy_amberley_:

"This one na dokitor not doctor. Na this kind person go forget cutlass for patient belly."

oluwaferanmi_011:

"What qualities qualifies this una chioma sef? Was she not in a relationship before David? Did she have such patience when she was with her ex? If not for money and fame would she have waited this far? Abeggggg."

presh_musk:

"He just dey talk like say he be the third wheel for all the relationship "

_lolashub:

"Did Davido tell you all these things?"

Source: Legit.ng