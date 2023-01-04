British rapper, Stefflon Don, spent a portion of her Detty December season in Africa and she seemed to have had an amazing time

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the rapper linked up with Golden Globe-nominated singer, Tems

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to the link-up, with some people passing comments about their curvy statures

British rapper Stefflon Don hasn’t been able to get over the African continent since her last relationship with ex-lover, Burna Boy, which saw her catching flights to Ghana and Nigeria.

For the Detty December season, the rapper has been in Ghana and videos shared on social media show that she’s having the time of her life.

Curvy music stars Tems and Stefflon Don link up in Ghana.



One recent clip captured the moment the rap goddess linked up with Nigerian songstress and Golden Globe-nominated star, Tems.

The ladies appeared to have attended the same party and they took the moment to exchange warm pleasantries as others watched in delight.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

iamimmiebae said:

"Awwwnn more of this is what we wanna see this year.. I love em both."

daddigucci said:

"See how she is careless with her drink forgetting the face she’s in a party This one never experience anything sha."

cool_designer2021 said:

"Wetin she dey tell tems. She too like tagging."

kelle_the_og said:

"Na now I know why the body Dey ginger burna boy (different size)."

_ahnny_ said:

"All I see is two bunda’s talking ."

orefejobabawale said:

"Na this yansh dey make Burnaboy just dey vex any how ? But him no know how to talk am."

masky__snr said:

"Steff carry Sha..... Na watin odogwu been dey chop ."

