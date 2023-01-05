BBNaija stars Bambam and Teddy A have left their fans and followers surprised after showing off their amazing vocals in a video post

The husband and wife rendered an emotional cover of singer Lady Gaga’s Shallow and it was music to the ears of netizens

Many immediately flooded the comment section with lovely remarks while asking if more can be expected from them

It appears former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Bambam and Teddy A are now ready to also try out their luck in the music industry.

Fans and supporters of the celebrity lovebirds woke up to an amazing video on Instagram showing the moment they flaunted their impressive vocals.

Bambam and Teddy A emotionally sing in video. Photo: @bammybestowed

Bambam and Teddy A couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they rendered an emotional cover of Lady Gaga’s Shallow song.

From indications, the lovers were filming content for production as some crew members were spotted in the background observing and recording their session.

Watch the lovely video below:

Social media users react

daisy_macaulay said:

"Omg! This is sweet to watch. Watched 5times tho."

amaka_mami said:

"See you two are made from Heaven , I luv you both the way your vibes and energy flows please I beg owner don’t let anything come in between this . God protect this home ❤️."

dearayoka said:

"You guys were just in a world of your own. It was when the man spoke you came back to earth ."

deborah.hounton said:

"It's the way Teddy A was just rubbing ur hands to calm you down."

mimi_dino12 said:

"OMG! Please do they even know how beautiful both of them sound together ."

indeliblebeing said:

"Can we please ask for more? We want the full cover, Bamteddy."

callherthato said:

"Bless me my beautiful people love you forever thank you and amen."

