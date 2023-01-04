The love that exists between Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her hubby MC Fish is definitely one to emulate as the media man goes all out to celebrate his wife on her birthday

Ace media personality MC Fish on January 4, 2023, took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious video to celebrate his wife Anita Joseph as she turns a year older

Anita Joseph, who in a light-hearted manner reacted to her hubby's hilarious clip noting that she was going to come back for him too

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph recently turned a year older and to celebrate, her hubby Micheal Fisayo aka MC Fish playfully shared a funny compilation video of his wife's sleeping habit.

The hilarious clips have stirred reactions of admiration online as netizens commented about the unique bond between the couple and how much love and peace exists between them.

MC Fish, the hubby of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked reactions online with a clip of her he shared on her birthday. Photo credit: @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Anita Joseph reacted to the clip, noting that she was going to come back for hubby after he shared what she described as a disgraceful clip of her celebrity personality.

MC Fish, in his caption of the funny clip, noted that his wife has been his guardian angel ever since she walked into his life, his confidant. He also shared that words fail him to express how grateful he is to have her in his life.

Watch the hilarious clip of Anita Joseph sleeping with her mouth open shared by MC Fish:

See how netizens reacted to the hilarious sleeping video of Anita Joseph shared by MC Fish:

@realanitajoseph:

"Ahhhhh babe you don’t know what’s coming on, celeb like me see disgrace ahhhh dis man atokwa m."

@officialbiesloaded:

"You don find trouble sha."

@bestjeff86:

"@realmcfish we gonna sue u for this @realanitajoseph pls catch him for me. What my a whole babe."

@viperthewiper_ent:

"Why you be like this? First to do Sha expect your own."

@adege_jennifer:

"This videos are funny as f*ck, happy birthday to wifey!"

@amarachi_blessing1:

"But dis video actually meant a lot because she find peace and comfort in you that's why, Happy birthday beautiful damsel."

@kenepisode1:

"Una love fine and so sweet! Happy birthday to your wife."

@chinweubaugochi:

"Never to be caught on fresh, bro na 1-0 ooooo, first to do no they pain."

@nnemie:

"Ok, just know that it's turn by turn. Happy Birthday mother hen."

@kwin___adaobi:

"She find peace within you that's why she's so free to sleep in your care without second thought, happy birthday my queen."

Source: Legit.ng