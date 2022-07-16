Actress Anita Joseph Unable to Walk, Begs Husband As He Uses ‘Special Remote’ on Her in Public
- Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish are on vacation outside the country and they have continued to share moments from their trip
- In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram story channel, she was unable to walk because her hubby was controlling a device on her with a remote
- The actress screamed in controlled excitement as she begged her husband to turn the device off with the remote
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish have sparked reactions on social media with a recent video.
Anita and her partner are outside the country on vacation and in the video she shared on her Instagram story channel, her husband controlled a device in a sensitive area of her body with a remote.
“Trying to hurt me by bring up my past, Is like trying to rob my old house”: Kate Henshaw addresses haters
The actress couldn't walk properly everytime her husband pressed the remote, and she had to beg him to stop.
MC Fish however, enjoyed the drama.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Watch the video as sighted online below:
Mixed reactions to Anita and MC Fish's video
thelazychefgram:
"For this Buhari economy, people still find a way to stay this happy as a couple. Give it them "
sheis_iyang:
"I swear I love them them go put pepper for una eye"
christydcollections:
"Enjoy your marriage mother hen As e de sweet you e go the pain dem"
joshua_ekwueme:
"Haters go dey cry by now lol."
officialbobbyfredrick__:
"But why are they trying so hard to show the media they are happy in their marriage though "
official_glorioux:
"This isn’t necessary honestly. That’s your private life not ours to see hun."
"Truth is the child of time": Chacha Eke shares new lovely photos with cryptic message amidst divorce saga
nigeriangirls:
"Everybody’s own was cute until it got to them! God abeg ooohh."
officialbobbyfredrick__:
"Anita n fish you people can enjoy your marriage and be happy without public validation, it's like they are trying so hard to show the world they are an ideal couple..make them rest abeg "
Anita Joseph & hubby share cute video to reply critics who say they do too much
Ace Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish took time out during their fun time together to address their marriage critics.
The duo flaunted their summer bodies in a lovely video as they reply people who feel they might not be enjoying their marriage.
Anita told such people that they haven't seen anything, and her man joined in the talk.
Source: Legit.ng