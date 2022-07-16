Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish are on vacation outside the country and they have continued to share moments from their trip

In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram story channel, she was unable to walk because her hubby was controlling a device on her with a remote

The actress screamed in controlled excitement as she begged her husband to turn the device off with the remote

Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish have sparked reactions on social media with a recent video.

Anita and her partner are outside the country on vacation and in the video she shared on her Instagram story channel, her husband controlled a device in a sensitive area of her body with a remote.

Nigerians react as Anita Joseph shares funny video with husband Photo credit: @realanitajoseph

The actress couldn't walk properly everytime her husband pressed the remote, and she had to beg him to stop.

MC Fish however, enjoyed the drama.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Mixed reactions to Anita and MC Fish's video

thelazychefgram:

"For this Buhari economy, people still find a way to stay this happy as a couple. Give it them "

sheis_iyang:

"I swear I love them them go put pepper for una eye"

christydcollections:

"Enjoy your marriage mother hen As e de sweet you e go the pain dem"

joshua_ekwueme:

"Haters go dey cry by now lol."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"But why are they trying so hard to show the media they are happy in their marriage though "

official_glorioux:

"This isn’t necessary honestly. That’s your private life not ours to see hun."

nigeriangirls:

"Everybody’s own was cute until it got to them! God abeg ooohh."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Anita n fish you people can enjoy your marriage and be happy without public validation, it's like they are trying so hard to show the world they are an ideal couple..make them rest abeg "

Anita Joseph & hubby share cute video to reply critics who say they do too much

Ace Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish took time out during their fun time together to address their marriage critics.

The duo flaunted their summer bodies in a lovely video as they reply people who feel they might not be enjoying their marriage.

Anita told such people that they haven't seen anything, and her man joined in the talk.

