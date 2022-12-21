Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Phyna, went on social media to celebrate the festive season with her fans

The reality TV star went out of her way to send hampers and food items to her online supporters

The level-up housemate also took to Twitter to show appreciation and wish her fans a Merry Christmas

BBN season 7 winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, surprised her fans this December as she gifted them food items to celebrate the festive period.

The reality TV star shared her appreciation on Twitter as she acknowledged her fans for their efforts.

BBN S7 winner Phyna makes her fans happy as she gifts them Christmas hampers to celebrate the season with. Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@news_nook

Source: Instagram

In her tweet, she wrote:

"Phynation I hope you manage the little Christmas gifts that are going round, I feel loved and blessed to have you all. Merry Christmas in advance."

See Phyna's tweet below:

Nigerians react to Phyna's Christmas hampers sent to her fans:

@shopwithsylviaa:

"No doubt that Phyna get Good hrt ...Anyone wey stu*born Normally dey get good heart."

@Prettyjanny6:

"E never reach here"

@chigozie.charity:

"Who be the fans wetin me I come be? God bless her for giving."

@AmakaSuccess15:

"E never reach my side o. God bless you Phyna. Merry Christmas baby."

@princess_happiness_:

"A winner with a difference,i Stan I restan,I Pakistan, Phyna/ groophy family. "

@dorkilichi:

"Odogwu fanbase for a reason."

@adesuwaexclusive:

"God's blessings will continue to be upon you ."

@mercycharles111:

"Well I know sturborn people to be very nice and kind."

@merrynjlove:

"The Street Made a Queen!"

Source: Legit.ng