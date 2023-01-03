Nollywood hottie Iyabo Ojo has continued to show off her man ever since she revealed him on her birthday last year

The actress recently shared a photo of her lover Paulo with a caption, which resulted in the two lovebirds engaging in a daring romantic episode online

Netizens flooded the comment section with sweet and funny reactions to the incident the duo demonstrated, with many wishing them a long-lasting relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Iyab Ojo has sparked reactions online with a recent post she made on social media.

The Moviestar shared a picture of her lover Paulo with a caption that got netizens to admire the bond brewing between the love birds.

Actress Iyabo Ojo with lover Paulo Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the post the actress made, she caused eyes to stir as she heightened admiration for her man by insinuating that he was still up for sale for a priceless amount.

"See fine bobo, still in the market oooo oya DM me for application @pauloo2104 groom price gone up"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Paulo reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s Post

The businessman came under his woman’s post to drop a comment that aggravated the entire episode when he replied:

" I need a divorce lawyer urgent. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

See Iyabo Ojo’s post here:

See Paulo’s response here together with Iyabo Ojo’s caption:

Reactions from Netizens to Iyabo Ojo's post:

tonia.gram_:

"Their happiness is making me happy. "

pam_ayy:

"I’m so happy for them.But dem dey oppress us."

marybakes_:

"Love is sweet When you are with the right."

treeshiaempire:

"Cruise masters... This people are more than lover's... They don experience Life..na enjoyment get them.... Love lives."

zinariyadavis:

"I just Dey happy for this woman."

official_ose007:

"As e Dey sweet una, e de pain them."

Iyabo Ojo rocks matching pyjamas with lover Paulo for Christmas

Much-loved Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and business mogul, Paulo, left social media users gushing on Christmas Day.

In the mood of the celebration, the actress took to her official Instagram page with a video mashup of family pictures taken to celebrate the season.

Some of the pictures captured each family member posing individually with their Christmas tree while another captured mummy and daddy together.

Source: Legit.ng