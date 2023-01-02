Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover Fancy Ancholunu has deleted her apology message to him as she said she was tricked into it

Fancy in a statement added that she was no longer under anyone’s control and will now speak freely for herself

Her recent actions have sparked another round of reactions on social media with netizens asking different questions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears the drama between Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo and his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu may not be ending anytime soon.

This comes as Fancy has taken down her apology post to the actor while dismissing the reports of them being back together.

Fancy Acholonu says she is no longer under anyone's control. Credit: @fancyancholonu @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fancy in a new year message said she would be speaking for herself this year as she was no longer under anyone’s control.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all ❤️ & #SimplyFancy ✨”

See her post below:

Fancy says she was tricked into apologizing to Alexx Ekubo

While responding to a question from a netizen in regards to her relationship drama with the actor, Fancy revealed Alexx tricked her into making the apology post.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Fancy's statement about Alexx

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

odycherry:

"Nawahooo this 2023 Na the great grand mother of 2022.. which kind wahala pro max is this?"

kofo_fame:

"Pls we are still celebrating New Year make you keep the drama till August. Happy New Year everyone ."

parker_ojugo:

"You people should leave us alone please na ."

praxedes255:

"You and the Alex Dey mad Don’t disturb our peace Abeg."

beediva95:

"I said this and I was right He planned the pepper. Yanki girl no sabi anything someone here should have told her."

Alexx Ekubo reacts to ex-lover apology

Alexx Ekubo made headlines after he finally responded to his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology.

Recall that Fancy had sparked reactions online after she tendered an apology to the actors days ago after unexpectedly ending their relationship which was a few months from leading to marriage.

Alexx in a comment section on Fancy's page acknowledged her post and appreciated the apology.

He also went on to pray for her.

Source: Legit.ng