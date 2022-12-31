Popular actor Olatayo Amokade aka Ijebu lost his mum in August and four months later, he gave her a befitting burial

The venue of the event here in Lagos was a star-studded event as colleagues of the actor showed up in coordinated outfits to support him

Other popular and influential dignitaries such as ex-NURTW boss, MC Oluomo also stormed the burial

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

On Saturday December 31, actor Olatayo Amokade popularly called Ijebu bade his late mum a final farewell with a befitting burial ceremony.

The actor had kept fans up to date with preparations for the event via his Instagram page.

Actor Ijebu throws lavish burial for mum Photo credit: @emiraltyafrica/@ijebuu

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos sighted online, Ijebu was seen on the dancefloor surrounded by Femi Adebayo, Adeniyi Johnson and other colleagues who showered him with money from different bundles.

Ijebu couldn't hide his joy and excitement as he danced and hailed is friends in return.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the clip below:

In another video, Ijebu exchanged pleasantries with former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo who sat at a table with other influential people, heavily guarded by fierce looking security agents

One of them was shortly captured in the clip pasting several bundles of naira notes on Ijebu.

Reactions to the video

iamdamilolalo:

"Nice "

fattyeshoolajide:

"Is this not money laundering?"

mayegun_jnr:

"@emiraltyafrica AFRIMEK NO PLAY O"

iamdamilolalo:

"King of settlement "

Ijebu shares moments from late mum's wake keep

From the wake keep service on December 30, the actor shared videos of the fat cows to feed guests with, and the royal horse driven carriage that conveyed his late mum's body.

The procession from the church was an emotional one as women, presumably friends or acquaintances of his late mum let their tears flow freely.

They all rocked matching white shirts with the actor and other members of his family.

Fans and colleagues of the movie star commended him for doing well as they prayed for his mum's soul.

Ijebu loses 84-year-old mum

Nigerian comic actor Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebu, announced that his mother, whom he fondly calls Yefunbi, passed away.

The actor who broke the news on his Instagram page also confirmed to Legit.ng that she passed away on August 9, around 1 pm.

According to him, Mama wasn’t sick before her death and died due to old age.

Source: Legit.ng