Actor Ijebu buried his mum Yefunbi in style, just like royalty and he shared videos from the event

The wake keep of the actor's mum was an emotional one as women who followed the procession carry the corpse wept

Fans and colleagues of the movie star commended him for doing well as they prayed for his mum's soul

Nollywood actor Ijebu put resources together to celebrate his mum one last time as he lays her to rest finally.

From the wake keep service on December 30, the actor shared videos of the fat cows to feed guests with, and the royal horse driven carriage that conveyed his late mum's body.

Nigerians sympathize with Ijebu as he buries mum Photo credit: @ijebuu

The procession from the church was an emotional one as women, presumably friends or acquaintances of his late mum let their tears flow freely.

They all rocked matching white shirts with the actor and other members of his family.

"YEFUNBI I WILL MISS YOU "

Nigerians sympathize with Ijebu

ayettyomoowo:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

ifetemi:

"This is what befitting burial looks like"

_to_bi23:

"RIP mama , but so y’all is not gonna talk about papaya grand entry and YEFUNBI Grand entry .. life no just balance."

mcsekere:

"A befitting farewell. Adieu Mama "

tomisglam_singnature_:

"May her soul Rest In Peace and may the good lord forgives all her shortcomings "

abike_adebisi:

"You've got great friends...the right people has got to be around you ❤️."

osobatemitope:

"May her soul Rest in Perfect peace. Su re oo mama @ijebuu."

princessidowu:

"Eeyaaaaa, yefunbi May her Soul Rest in Perfect Peace ️️️️️"

abiorade:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace. This song is tearing me, made me remember my late grandma."

Yoruba comic actor Ijebu loses 84-year-old mum

Nigerian comic actor Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebu, announced that his mother, whom he fondly calls Yefunbi, passed away.

The actor who broke the news on his Instagram page also confirmed to Legit.ng that she passed away on August 9, around 1 pm.

According to him, Mama wasn’t sick before her death and died due to old age. However, he also confirmed that there were no burial plans in place yet, as the family would still have to meet on that.

