Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist Cross appears to be fed up with Nigeria's economic crisis and has decided to jog to Accra.

The ex-BBN housemate came on Twitter to rant about an alleged outrageous flight fare from Nigeria to Ghana

The reality TV star’s outage has stirred a wild range of reactions, netizens come up with various other means of transportation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ex-Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has announced that he would rather jog to Ghana.

This statement came after the Shine Ya Eye Finalist reported that the flight fare from Nigeria to Accra was approximately N500K on an economy class ticket.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Cross Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Due to frustration, Cross overlooked the hours of terrestrial distance between the two countries and went ahead to say:

"Ghana way just there here something way I fit jog."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In Cross’ words:

"Wait ooo ticket to Ghana is over 500k and that’s just economy ooo. Ghana Ghana way just there here something way I fit jog . Una dey mad."

See BBN Cross’ Tweet:

Nigerians react to BBN Cross’ tweet:

@khadhir_:

"carry okada come, i go meet u for border."

@ruthianna:

"It’s not Ghana problem the issues is from Nigeria, from Ghana to anywhere in the world it’s cheaper but from Nigeria to anywhere in the world it’s more expensive."

@barrynice:

"Bro that na small thing na, some back we bought one liter of fuel in Ghana for 20 cedis which is about 2000 naira in NIGERIA."

@thedorathybach

" e shock me too o. I never reply my agent till now."

@BrownIshuwa:

"There are tickets of 200k too, just ignore Ethiopian and Qatar Airways, book AWA or Asky."

@stil_undergrace:

"Pass Togo boarder come.. we go welcome you sharp sharp."

@Angela63585210:

"Carry saga join body so that the jogging will be fun."

BBN Star Cross spotted with Davido’s alleged girlfriend

BBNaija star Cross and social media influencer Ama Reginald have caused a buzz on social media over their recent post.

The young lady, who initially went viral after it was rumoured that she was Davido’s girlfriend, was seen in a cosy position with Cross.

Both stars took to their social media pages to share the romantic snaps that left fans wondering about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng