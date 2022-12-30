Popular US rapper, Meek Mill, revealed on social media that he was pickpocketed in Ghana ahead of his AfroNation performance

The international music star noted that his phone had been stolen as he begged for it to be returned to him

News of the rapper’s stolen phone spread on social media and it raised a series of interesting comments

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill’s phone got stolen in Ghana as he visited the country for the Afro Nation show.

The music star who was in the West African country for the event appeared to be having a great time before his device was pickpocketed.

He had been sharing fun videos on his page from his Ghana experience and even noted in one of the posts that he will have to get a house in the country.

US rapper Meek Mill cries out after phone gets stolen in Ghana. Photos: @meekmill

Source: Instagram

However, Meek’s fun experience seemed to be tainted after he was pickpocketed and his phone was stolen from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also taking to his Instagram stories, the music star begged for the device to be returned.

He wrote:

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH..Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!”

See a screenshot of the post below:

US rapper Meek Mill begs for his phone as he is pickpocketed in Ghana. Photo: @meekmill

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Meek Mill’s phone getting stolen in Ghana

Shortly after the music star shared his ordeal online, a number of netizens shared their interesting reactions. Read some of their comments below:

dozzyross:

"Welcome daddy showkey welcome "

bankulli:

"Na borrow them borrow it will be returned soon ‍♂️."

scoobynero:

"how do u say “OTILO” In American accent ✌☺"

barr.eseosa:

"Welcome to Africa because he was riding bikes earlier bro thought he’s still in America just Dey play better hold your chains cos that’s their next target"

moreyfaith:

"Dude put a cash reward to your cell phone they will return."

itata_9:

"Him think say na US. He no go see that phone again."

boatnaija:

"Things naija no fit do....."

iameniolamyde:

"Nah the real God bless Africa be this "

david_pajay75:

"We all laugh over it but that's a very bad image for Africa and black living abroad that spent money to become somebody over there and one bad act from Africa will bring bad image for most black people abroad of them have stood for their right in abroad. We have to change our mentality over things especially the popular figures in our society."

wezeelee:

"What happens in Ghana stays in Ghana "

sinner__x7:

"He’s never Ghana see it again "

worldboss400:

"Na one spirit dey control the whole of Africa "

Actress Jackie Appiah's son finally reveals his face in rare photo

Damien Agyemang, son of star actress, Jackie Appiah, seems not to be a big fan of social media and loves to keep his life very private.

On the rare occasions when Damien shares photos on his Instagram page, he barely shows his face.

Finally, Damien decided to give fans what they had longed for and dropped a selfie showing his bare face. He called the selfie "gbonyo selfie", which stands for a photo where one does not smile and keeps a straight face.

Source: Legit.ng