Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian man showing his immediate family his plot of land

Pointing in the direction of a bushy area, he explained to them what will happen on the land in time to come

Many social media users praised the man for his action, others passed funny remarks about the way his family members reacted

A video of a Nigerian man showcasing his plot of land to his immediate family has got netizens talking.

One of his children who was part of the trip shared the clip on social media platform TikTok.

In the clip, the man explained to his family that the intention is for construction to be done on it as it is where they will live.

The family members didn't utter a word for the while the short clip lasted as they viewed the plot of land.

Social media reactions

Ophélia | Wedding Planner said:

"This is GOLD! CHERISH this information."

bortolozzo said:

"Proud of him! he might have dreamt about having a land like tha wen he was young, my dad sure did."

Mjkkkiahua said:

"True story, we stay rented for years in an expensive location with hopes of moving but we never did..eventually buying our current house."

Love Kkiss said:

"Brilliant dad. You have land now work together and build your dream home. when the kids get older and they have children, it will be amazing. Open a little family shop. Think bigger."

callmeangelb said:

"That’s when I start saying whatever “yeah it looks really big” “we can put a garage there” the soil looks soft easy to dig.”

yagi said:

"The silence is so real. They always want you to say smth but like what are you supposed to say."

Nancy E said:

"It took my mom 8yrs to finish her house we finally went to visit it this yr and it was nice sha. You just gotta see it thru my girl."

