A video from Burna Boy’s red carpet moment at the BFA show has resurfaced on social media weeks after the event

The video captured the moment a presenter asked the singer what message he had for the much younger version of himself

Without mincing his words, Burna mentioned not getting into too many fights and netizens had different things to say

It appears Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, had an interesting childhood as suggested by his words some weeks ago.

A video from the singer’s red carpet moments at the British Fashion Awards (BFA) show resurfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Burna Boy's message to his 9-year-old. Photo: @burnaboygram

A presenter had asked the Nigerian singer what message he had for the 9-year-old version of himself.

The Twice as Tall singer proceeded to say that he would tell that young man not to get into too many fights.

“Don’t get in too many many fights because your hands will be messed up,” he said.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

lydialadivah said:

"Typical if you grew up in the ghetto. Every day punches dey fly for air."

hennycollectionz said:

"His face alone u would know our Odogwu is stubborn."

tuunnde said:

"If hullabaloo was a person."

wendy_adammaaa said:

"Ph brought up, he looks it tho."

dark_softie_ said:

"Dem too dey stress our odogwu na why him dey always fight."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"From the size of his head . You would know he was stubborn."

_like2love said:

"Burna has grown into a really fine man . Nice jacket Damini ❤️."

Netizens liken Davido's new diamond-studded necklace to Burna Boy's own

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tunde Ednut shared a video on Instagram showing Davido's new customized diamond necklace.

However, social media users who reacted likened the necklace to that of Burna Boy.

"Dope but Burna boy did it first , give him his flowers , as anytime Davido bring some trend we give him his flowers esp when he bring Echoke e trend worldwide , This time Oluwa Burna don open him eye," one IG user wrote.

