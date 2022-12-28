Renowned business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, 91, says he no longer enjoys life and he is waiting to depart this world

In reaction, many Nigerians call on the country's leaders to take look at the life of the elder statesman and understand that life is short

One Nigerian narrated how Dantata helped his friend and even sent him to the holy land after learning about his identity

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata's revelation that he no longer enjoys life and he is hoping to depart this world in good faith has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Many Nigerians used the opportunity to send message to the people making things difficult for others.

Man shares beautiful story about Dantata. Photo credit: Aliyu Sule

Source: Facebook

Others also shared their firsthand relationship with the elder statesman.

Dantata had recently said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive. Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them. I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”

In reaction, a social media user, Miqdad Sulaiman Sanda said:

"I will narrate two great things I witnessed from this man; Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

"My closest friend who will read this post is one of the beneficiary of this greatness. It is a custom for the Kano business mogul to pay for either lesser Hajj or Hajj to his friends, family, associates, neighbors and relatives both close and distance, yearly. So a year come, and my friend's mother happened to be a relation to this great man, he summoned them all to his house for Passport and other necessary things to get before embarking the journey to the land of the prophet (Peace be upon him).

"My friend took his mother on the back of his smoky and rickety Jincheng motorcycle to Koki quarter, upon their arrival, they, with other dozens people, met with the mogul in his sitting room. The business mogul quickly recognized my friend's mother and they exchanged banter as they used to do whenever they meet. He then enquired about my friend; "who was he and why he never see him untill that time!". My friend's mother answered with, "he is my son". The business mogul was very angry and scolded my friend for failing to ever visit him. My friend apologized. The business mogul asked him, what he does for a living and the place he lives with his family. My friend told him that he rents a house at Dandinshe quarter and he is a primary teacher. The business mogul was angry and instantly he asked him if he ever been to Makkah, my friend answered with no. The business mogul asked him to go and snap a picture for his passport and start preparing for the next year Hajj.

"The business mogul further asked those around him to show my friend a one storey building that was worth 25million in Koki quarter and gave him option that either return with his family instantly or wait to be fully furnish after his travel to Makkah. He was advised to go with the later option.

"My friend now owns a house worth this millions and is currently working in Dangote cement factory and has travelled to holy Land! This is Alhaji Aminu Dantata for you."

On his part, Ya'u Sule Tariwa, in his reaction wrote:

"Whoever listens to Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s pitiable and heartbreaking homily (audio) would certainly understand that life is not all about wealth. At the end of every life, there is a stage where money will become needless, expensive tools will become useless and a luxurious life will become tasteless.

"As I heard him saying, he was even preferably wanting to get away from this convoluted world. You can imagine! FYI: It’s an undeniable fact that Alhaji Dantata is a renowned statesman and one of the moguls in Nigeria for decades who comes from a wealthy family. Thus, people are supposed to take lessons, for, life is not about being wealthy or whatever. Time is coming when the world itself would become tasteless and the end of the story is grave."

Adamu Hassan added:

"A lesson to everyone but most importantly, to the political elites and business tycoons who feel okay living lavishly while others suffer."

Source: Legit.ng