The Big Brother reality show organisers, Multichoice, have announced the start of a new season called Big Brother Titans

It was announced during a press conference on December 15 that the new season will begin on January 15

The show host Ebuka in an interview with Legit.ng gave an idea of what fans should expect

Fans of Big Brother Naija show are in for a wild ride next year as another edition of the show titled Big Brother Titans will start on January 15.

The show will be a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates and will be hosted by the regular host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African TV host, Lawrence Maleka.

Ebuka speaks on BBNaija show Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ebuka noted that the fact that the show isn't happening in Nigeria won't affect the usual quality and intrigue.

In his words

"I think the beauty of big brother is that it thrives in its unpredictability, we started with wondering who the housemates would be, how they would come up and how the show would play out. The extra layer of two countries coming together makes it even more intense on so many levels."

On his South African co-host who isn't a product of the show, Ebuka had amazing things to say about him and expressed how much he is looking forward to working with him.

"Lawrence is a great host, he hosts the South African version and I do the Nigerian version. I am looking forward to working with him, he is a very good friend of mine off-stage. I have never worked with him, so I am looking forward to that."

Fans are surely in for a good time because Ebuka himself is looking forward to the drama that the show will bring.

"I think it would be a great season, we have a healthy rivalry on so many levels, like sports and music, so let's see how that translates on TV. Hopefully, we keep it safe and healthy. Both countries would have a lot of conversations on the show as well as fans back home. Friends and bonds will be made and maybe a few enemies."

Known for his great fashion sense, Ebuka hopes to bring his A-game as usual in South Africa.

"I guess you'll just wait and see, hopefully I don't disappoint you."

Biggie announces auditions for Big Brother Titans

After the BBNaija Level Up show came to an end, the organisers announced a new season called Big Brother Titans.

Big Brother Titans will bring Nigerians and South Africans together on one show as they announced their audition dates online.

They called for auditions from Nigerians and South Africans from the age of 21 to participate. Auditions are set to take place from October 6 to 22, 2022, while the show launches in 2023.

