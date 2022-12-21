VP Osinbajo has joined other prominent Nigerians in paying tribute to the late Amb. Shehu Malami, a Sokoto prince who passed on recently

Osinbajo said the Late Malami, who was on the International Advisory Council of the World Economic Forum, was a blessing to him

The vice president visited the Abuja home of the late ambassador, where his loved ones received him

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Dr Shehu Malami, a Sokoto prince who passed on recently, describing him as a "good example, an inspiration to me and many others."

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Laolu Akande, spokesman of Osinbajo, said the vice president who spoke at the residence of the deceased in Abuja, said:

"He was always a source of inspiration and a good example to many of us.

"Of course, we all know that he was a good example in diplomacy (he was ambassador to South Africa); in business, he founded so many businesses (he was one of the founders of Ecobank, and in Standard Chartered Bank, he was a director).

''And even in the World Economic Forum, he was on the International Advisory Council."

Continuing, the VP said:

''His impact was tremendous, and he will be greatly missed not just by his community and Sokoto state but by the entire country because his voice was a voice of authority, representing hard work, diligence, and unity for the whole country.

"At a time when our country is going through so much, it is very sad that we will miss such an important voice – the voice of brotherhood, the voice of unity.

"But we are happy that he didn't just come, he came to this earth and achieved so much, and he was a blessing to many, including myself and I am sure many other people here.

"I just want to say that God is the one who gives life and is the only one who can determine when we will go. I pray that the Lord almighty will comfort all members of his family and preserve his memory and his legacy."

The statement noted that the vice president was received by the wife, children, family members and associates of the late ambassador.

Amb. Ma'aji condoles Buhari, Sultan, over Malami's death

On his part, Ambassador At Large to the African region, International Human Rights Commission Amb. Malami Ma'aji has mourned with President Muhammadu Buhari and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa'adu Abubakar over the death of Malami.

In a condolence message he signed and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Dr Ma'aji described the late Malami as a man of honour and integrity who served the country and the caliphate with the fear of Allah.

While praying for the repose of the late elder statesman, Amb. Ma'aji asked the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

How Malami died in Egypt after protracted illness

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Alhaji Malami passed on Monday, December 19, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Late Malami served as district head of Wurno town, the headquarters of Wurno local government area of Sokoto, before being transferred to Dange District, the headquarters of Dange/Shuni LGA, as Sarkin Baura, by Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the 18th Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate.

Known as a business tycoon, the former Nigerian envoy enjoyed leading positions in many companies within and outside the country, including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

