Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin opened up about her stance on having children in marriage

The reality TV star disclosed the reasons why she has chosen to have one child with her husband

Doyin added that she might leave her matrimonial home after she ties the knot in the future if she mistakenly gives birth to three kids

Reality TV star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has spoken about why she wants to make do with just one child.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the ex-Level Up housemate lamented the stress that comes with taking care of children while stating that she doesn’t want more than one child.

She also stated that if she and her husband have more than two children, she may leave their marriage.

In her words:

"Kids are so stressful….Jesus Christ!!! I don’t think I want more than 1 child. If my husband and I are careless, maybe 2. If we mistakenly have 3……..I might just run away "

See BBN Doyin’s tweet below:

Nigerians show mixed reactions to Doyin’s post

bandh_byaisha:

"Kids are actually stressful. But our mothers must not hear us complain."

ada_peperempe:

"Give that child a sibling o, only child na only we know Wetin our eyes Dey see."

excellent_pinna:

"Kids are actually very stressful but that one no concern me na 12 I won born."

l.tobiloba:

"Be mindful of what you reject, sometimes just one doggy trial may result to unexpected 7."

callmechigo:

"Give kudos to our parents that raise 4_8 kids... Parenting requires a whole lot. Raising a kid is d*mn so stressful you will end up not having a life for yourself. Just imagine after a quadruplet."

vanchizzy:

"Her life her choice. She did not force her parents to give birth to her, but she can control the number of kids she wants. Make una leave her."

mharmmy_rayan:

"You forget say, you were once a kid, if you mama and papa had chosen this same part, you go exist??? Mtcheeeeew ."

