Fans of former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura, also known as Beenavy, have extended their affection to the reality star's mother

Beauty's mom, who had just arrived in Lagos, was greeted with a box of treats and a letter expressing fan love for her daughter

The mother of the reality TV star went on to appreciate Beenavy for their constant support and kindness

Beenavy, a term used for the former BBN housemate Beauty Tukura’s fans, have taken out their time to welcome the reality star’s mother to Lagos.

Beauty’s mother, who recently arrived in Lagos, received a warm welcome and special treatment from her daughter’s fans.

Beenavy gives BBN Beauty Tukura's mom a sweet welcome in Lagos Credit: @beautytukura, @mercyobidakeBBN

Source: Instagram

In the letter sent to her, Beenavy revealed their love and appreciation for her. And thanked her for birthing their gem, Beauty Tukura, while wishing her a marvellous stay in Lagos.

The letter read:

"Hello, Mama, compliments of the season. I hope you are enjoying your stay in Lagos. This is our tiny way of saying Welcome to Eko. Beenavy loves you so much and thank you for giving us a gem. We didn’t know your preference, so we got you variety. So, enjoy it because you deserve it. From your fan-ily, Beenavy."

The reality star’s mother, enthralled, went on to thank her daughter’s fans for their love. In her words, she said:

"Thank you so much for this love they have shown me."

See Beauty Tukura’s mom reading the note she got from Beenavy:

Netizens react to Beauty Tukura's mom appreciation post

missgolden99:

"No wonder beauty fineher mom is just too beautiful."

_mofefantastic:

"Beauty got her beauty from her mom."

amaka9433:

"Very calm woman with a good heart."

ajanimaryamajoke:

This mama is a pretty woman."

carinetantoh:

"She is so beautiful and very calm."

Source: Legit.ng