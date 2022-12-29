Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has revealed the one thing her dad and her fiancé want her to ditch

It appears Cuppy’s billionaire dad and her fiancé are against her use of nose rings as she revealed they both made her take it out

Cuppy’s post was met with mixed reactions as some netizens dragged her for bringing private matters online

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ cuppy in a recent tweet hinted that her father, popular Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola and her fiance, Ryan Taylor are against her use of nose rings.

Cuppy revealed both of them want her to take her nose ring out.

DJ Cuppy says her dad and fiance want her to take her nose ring out. Credit: @cuppymusic @femiotedolad

She simply wrote via her official Twitter handle:

“Not both my father AND fiancé making me take my nose ring out.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Cuppy’s tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

Cuppy reunites with her puppies in London

In another report via Legit.ng, DJ Cuppy, who had been away with her new lover Ryan Taylor in the UAE returned to her pink house in London.

Cuppy said she returned to London because she had missed her Pomeranian puppies Dudu and Funfun, who she calls her babies.

Sharing a picture of her and her dogs in her pink house online, Cuppy wrote:

“Came back to London to just see my babies @DuFuPoms ❤️ Mummy missed you so much, I also have some BIG NEWs."

