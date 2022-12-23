Popular actress Iyabo Ojo clocked her 45th birthday two days ago, on December 22, but her daughter Priscilla has continued to celebrate the movie star

The Nollywood star recently received a bunch of fresh roses and a huge sum of money in dollars as her little angel continues to show her love

The video shared on Instagram has incited the joy that comes with motherhood as netizens share in their happiness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who marked her birthday a few days ago, appears to be still in a celebratory mood, as she received a bouquet of fresh roses and the sum of N700,000 from her daughter Priscilla Ajoke Ojo to commemorate the event.

Recall that the actress celebrated her 45th birthday on December 21 and was the cynosure of all eyes on that day, where she unveiled her new lover, Paul Okoye, the One Africa founder.

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo receives bouquet from daughter Priscilla Ojo Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the excitement over the presents gifted to her by her daughter, the Nollywood hottie took to Instagram to show her appreciation and asked God to bless her daughter.

In her text she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I’m not really into flowers, but fresh roses with $1500 dollars that’s the deal @its.priscy God bless you for me, may you be greater than me & may you live very long in happiness and wealth. I Love you forever my angel.”

See Priscilla Ojo gift actress Iyabo Ojo roses and dollars

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s post:

healthertainer:

"Mother - daughter goals."

kiitanbukola:

"Okay who is cutting onions"

its.priscy:

"I Love you mom."

lemmah_cakesandconfectioneries:

"Why did I cry?Well maybe because I picture I and my child, Happy birthday ma'am,"

qbhair:

"God making this as a point of contact to every mother?may our children be source of joy to us."

dara_okpe:

"Me and my mom own na to dey fight say I use plate I no wash am immediately. Once I look for small trouble she go dey shout “omo ni si si ku ni si” whatever it means sha I don’t know. We no Dey do any romantic sturvvs even on her birthday you."

bust_intimates:

"Awwww. You make having a daughter so beautiful. A daughter is always her mom's best friend."

dunny_quadri:

"As For me ooooo..I just love this woman how she raised her kids and how she shares love and care to them...God bless you."

jaynetpeters:

"Now this got me shed tears of joy may I live to see my baby grow big and successful too in jesus name, happiest birthday mama, you will surely live to eat the fruit of your labour in good health."

lara_giwa:

"Awww so sweet to watch, I am not going to Cry. Mother love is the best ..Aunty Iyabo wanted to cry too but she controlled her emotions."

Fun Photos, Videos from Iyabo Ojo’s 45th Birthday Party with celebrities

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday party was a talk of the town, with photos and videos circulating on social media.

On December 21, 2022, the actress turned a new age, and she revealed her new lover, Paul Okoye aka PaulO, to the delight of fans.

Later that day, a party was thrown to celebrate her birthday, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities attended.

Source: Legit.ng