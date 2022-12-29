Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) recently shared a post to celebrate his wife Jumobi Adegbesan as their marriage adds a new year

The stylish movie legend in his celebratory post thanked his wife for another beautiful year in their 22-year-old marriage

RMD celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with a post of him sharing a sweet lovey-dovey moment with his wife as he plastered a kiss on her cheek

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Nollywood living Legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo just some hours ago took to his social media page to celebrate his 22nd wedding anniversary with his second wife, Jumobi Adegbesan.

The veteran actor, on December 29, 2022, posted a sweet picture of himself and his beautiful wife in a very cuddly and lovey-dovey position.

Veteran Nollywood actor RMD celebrates his 22nd wedding anniversary with his wife Jumobi Adegbesan. Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD, in the post, penned a “Thank You” note to his wife, as he shared his appreciation of his partner for yet another great marital year together.

The actor wrote, saying, it's been 22 years and counting of nothing but unparalleled joy and happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng recalls that Richard Mofe-Damijo was once married before to May Ellen Ezekiel, who passed on in 1996. RMD remarried in 2000, to Jumobi, and they've stayed a couple ever since.

See RMD's post celebrating his 22nd wedding anniversary to Jumobi Adegbesan:

See Nigerians reacted to RMD's post celebrating his wife on their 22nd anniversary

@iniedo:

"Aunty J, happy anniversary."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"OLUWASEUN."

@veentagebandceo:

"Happy wedding anniversary Ose. May your union continually blossom in endless love."

@bossbabe_gold:

"World people won’t see this to model…. Happy anniversary to you and yours."

@damijookogwu:

"Congratulations. Happy Anniversary to lovable parents ever. Many more years of joy, peace, love, and unity to celebrate. Thanks for being a great role model."

@meakstitches:

"Congrats Pops and Mum....God's lead always ..cheers to 22 and more."

@karonaldo9:

"Congratulations Ritchieeeeee and Madam, Warri boy wey no come Lagos come count bridges."

Actor RMD carries his wife on his lap in an adorable Christmas Day video, many people gush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood movie star, Richard Mofe-Damijo, took things to a romantic level as he celebrated the holiday season with his beautiful wife.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the actor shared a video showing the moment he and his wife goofed around in public.

RMD’s wife was seated on his lap as he teased her and asked what she wanted for Christmas. Without mincing her words, she mentioned more designer items, and the actor hilariously tagged her as a thief.

Source: Legit.ng