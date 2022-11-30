Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, was among those who attended the premiere of Palava, the movie

The veteran actor who plays a lead role in the film sported a swaggy look with a dark beard

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported on how several Nollywood stars turned up for the ankara-themed premiere

Richard Mofe-Damijo is unarguably one of Nollywood's finest Silver Foxes to ever come out of the industry.

However, while we love the greys on his head and chin, the actor decided to opt for a youthful look while attending the premiere of his latest movie, Palava.

The Inkblot Studios production had earlier teased with the first photos from the movie project, showing RMD playing the role of a rockstar.

Well, for the red carpet premiere, RMD proved himself the rockstar by opting for something different from the ankara-themed event.

He sported a three-piece ensemble featuring a print jacket. He paired the look with some sunglasses, a newspaper boy hat, and some stacks of silver neck jewellery.

In place of his grey beard, the veteran actor coloured it black, giving him a much younger look.

