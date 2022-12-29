More photos of old Nollywood stars Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwor on a movie set with some American movie stars have gone viral

Veteran Yoruba movie star Bukky Wright and her Igbo colleague, Patience Ozokwor, had both recently announced that they were set to make their Hollywood debut

Both actresses her living legends of the Nigerian movie industry, who have for over the years consistently delivered the goods while representing the country home and abroad

Some photos of veteran Nollywood actors Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwor at an American studio as they're set to make their Hollywood debut have sparked reactions online.

The actresses who have over the years ruled the screens of the Nigerian movie industry, though, in different spaces, one as a Yoruba patron and the other as an Igbo Thespian was seen on set with Vivica Fox and a couple of other Hollywood stars.

More photos emerge online as Nollywood veterans Patience Ozokwor and Bukky Wright are set to make their Hollywood debut. Photo credit: @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing with photos of Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwor going viral as anticipation and excitement rile up in expectation of what these Nollywood stars would serve Nigerians and Americans in their Hollywood debut movie.

See the viral clips of Bukky Wright and Patience Ozokwor on set at an American studio:

See how Nigerians reacted to the photos of Patience Ozokwor and Bukky Wright as they're set to make their Hollywood debut

@ebelleokaro:

"Mama Geee."

@uzee_usman:

"Mamaaaaaaaaaa total shutdown just love you special soul."

@mawuli_gavor:

"G for General."

@shirleyigwe:

"Yes mama give them hot hot."

@everestofficial1:

"I was thinking the lady walking out is USA vice president."

@deborah.hounton:

"If Taraji p Henson , mama G sola sobowale collide for movie. Hmmm the full industry go shake , let's say they act as a mother and Aunty inlaw to Taraji."

@chinedu._:

"For which court of law be this abeg...una sure say mama never run judge jazz??"

@mary.igwe:

"Mama General in Hollywood mehn."

I had fun being set with Mama Gee - Bukky Wright

Veteran Yoruba actress Bukky Wright talks about her experience being on set with her colleague, Patience Ozokwor. She noted that she had loads of fun doing what she knows how to do best.

"It was so nice seeing you and being on set with you, Mama Gee . We had fun doing what we know how to do best."

Nollywood’s Patience Ozokwo shares rare footage with actress Vivica Fox as she lands role in Hollywood film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo had given her Nigerian fans and supporters yet another reason to be proud of her.

The thespian is ending the year on an exciting note as she shared surprising behind-the-scenes footage from a Hollywood project she is working on.

A portion of the BTS footage captured Ozokwo in a courtroom scene alongside Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox.

