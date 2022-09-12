Famous Nigerian dancer and singer based in the U.S, Korra Obidi, has taken to her social media platform to announce her acting debut in Nollywood

Korra shared a video clip of herself on set with ace actors like Alexx Ekubo, Bolanle Ninalowo and veteran actress Patience Ozokwo

Though the dancer did note that she didn't play a lead role in the movie, however, it feels good for her to finally step out of her comfort zone and try something new

Ace Nigerian dancer and singer based abroad, Korra Obidi, has sparked reactions online after she took to her social media page to announce her debut in Nollywood 15 years after she made her last appearance as a child star.

Korra Obidi was a child movie star, but she's pursued other entertainment industry branches as a dancer and singer.

Korra Obidi announces on her page her Nollywood debut as an actor. Photo credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

The singer announced she would feature in a new Nollywood movie with ace actors like Alexx Ekubo, Bolanle Ninalowo and veteran actress Patience Ozokwo.

Korra shared this feat with her fans in a video post on her Instagram page, where she could be sighted on set with Alexx Ekubo and Patience Ozokwo; she captioned the post saying:

"Yesterday I was on set with Icons from the Nigeria Movie industry. Icons like @alexxekubo, @patienceozokwo, @iamnino_b, and many more. Although I had just 2 mins in the movie ’WHAT IF’. I am so excited to step out of my Comfort Zone, because therein lies greatness. Here’s to more acting… Maybe."

See Korra's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Korra's announcement:

@janemena:

"I know that 2mins finna be a BOMMMMMB."

@rachel05_:

"When one door close , another greater one is opening ."

@arugba_anthony:

"With your God given natural talent, I am confident that the two minutes is enough for you to make an overwhelming impact."

@bigwayne461:

"Stay strong Korra…. Everything is gonna be fine, trust the process and trust God."

@goldenbaby03_selflove:

"Go grab all the bags sis."

@dora_la_hott:

"Korra is a star."

Source: Legit.ng